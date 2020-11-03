Kanye West Casts His First Vote Ever In A U.S. Presidential Election And Votes For Himself

As Americans head to the polls on Tuesday, one presidential candidate has revealed that not only is he casting his vote for himself, that vote is also the first he’s ever cast in a U.S. presidential election in his entire life.

Kanye West, running on the Birthday Party ticket, took to Twitter on U.S. election day.

RELATED: Kanye West Chooses VP Candidate But Misses Presidential-Ballot Filing Deadlines In Multiple States

“Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust… me,” wrote West, who launched his presidential bid in July.

God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust…me. 🇺🇸 🕊 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

In some followup tweets, West shared photos and video of himself casting his ballot, for which he had to write himself in.

KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020 Thank you Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/OgFDGOCAOp — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

According to The Hill, West is facing an uphill battle with his longshot presidential bid, given that he didn’t even make it on the ballot in the majority of U.S. states, while polling has shown his support hovering in the low single digits.

Speaking with The New York Times in September, West explained why he would make an ideal Commander in Chief.

“The reason why I know eventually — eventually could be three months, eventually could be three-and-a-half years — the reason why I eventually will make a great president is because I’m sensitive,” he said. “I’m here to serve.”

According to West, his keen empathy also makes him perfectly suited for the job.

RELATED: Kanye West Calls Sensitivity His Greatest Presidential Quality: ‘I Hurt For The Country’

“Even as a Gemini, I feel the energy in the room, I read body language, I read this energy, and I hurt,” he explained. “I hurt for the country, I hurt not just for Black people but all people of America. And I hurt for all people of the world.”

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, also shared an election-day tweet, but didn’t do any campaigning for her husband.