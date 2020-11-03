Rebel Wilson Has Fun In The Sun With Her Sister In Matching Swimsuits

Rebel Wilson is enjoying some sister time.

The actress, 40, who has been open about spending the last year focusing on losing weight, shared a stunning photo of herself with her sister, Annachi Wilson, twinning in matching green swimsuits on the beaches of Mexico.

“Hola Mexico with @annachi.wilson,” Wilson captioned the beach shot.

She also shared a number of photos from their day to her Instagram Story, showing off their dip in the ocean, some Día de los Muertos decoration and their bike ride around their resort.

Wilson has used 2020 as her year of change, even opening up about her weight loss goals, with the ultimate goal of getting to about 165 pounds by the end of the year.

“I’ll be honest with you guys — with my ‘Year of Health’ mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career-wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year!” the “Pitch Perfect” star shared to Instagram. “Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant setbacks — but I’m working hard x.”

Back in October, she revealed that she’s just 6 pounds away from her goal weight.