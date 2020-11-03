‘The Craft’ Star Fairuza Balk Discusses Stepping Back From Hollywood For Sense Of ‘Self-Preservation’

Fairuza Balk is revealing the reasons why she chose to take a step away from Hollywood in her late 20s.

The actress played bad girl Nancy Downs in 1996 cult classic movie, “The Craft”, as well as starring in hit films like “The Waterboy” and “American History X”.

RELATED: Join The Coven In The Trailer For ‘The Craft: Legacy’

Despite her success in the acting industry, Balk struggled to come to terms with the way in which she was portrayed by the media.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she explained, “In my late 20s I stepped away from doing a lot of press because people just kept taking my words and rearranging them the wrong way and just depicting me as this crazy bad girl and it just really got old.”

RELATED: ‘The Craft’ Reboot Gets Its New Witches

Adding, “They weren’t really listening to what I was actually saying, they just collected sound bites from other interviews that had misquoted me. So I just felt like ‘OK, I can’t win.'”

Admitting that she made the decision to take a step back for her own “sense of self-preservation,” she continued, “Hollywood is a very strange bubble, a very strange world, and some of the things — as the general public is starting to find out — some of the elements of that game are things I just couldn’t do. I’m just not wired that way or brought up that way. I had to step back for my own well-being and sense of self-preservation.”

Balk said that she is “far happier” after taking the time to explore other art forms, including music and mixed media.

RELATED: All Cast Members Of ‘The Craft’ Will Appear at Monster-Mania Con After Rachel True Speaks Out About Racism

The 46-year-old star most recently reprised her role as Downs for a cameo in this year’s “The Craft: Legacy”.

The sequel movie follows four new teenage witches, including Downs’ daughter.

However, Balk conceded that she has no plans to watch “The Craft: Legacy” because she “stopped watching [her] own work a while ago.”