Jason and Brittany Aldean Reveal Pet Chameleon Has Died Just Two Months After Joining The Family

The family said goodbye to Elvis on Monday, Nov. 2, just two months after they originally welcomed the reptile into their home.

Brittany Aldean took to Instagram to explain why having Elvis put down was the most humane decision that could have been made.

She shared, “I did want to hop on here for a second and just let you guys know that Elvis is no longer with us.”

“She ended up doing really bad last night after she laid her eggs. I knew something was off so long story short, we took her to the vet this morning and we ended up having to put her down.”

The wife of country music star, Jason Aldean, added, “One egg was still lodged in her so she was just not able to pass it, and apparently in their little bodies, it’s just too much. The humane decision was just to put her to sleep today.”

The animal-loving family’s other pets include half a dozen koi fish, a rescue dog named Saint and a Pomeranian named Mia.

Ending the video, Brittany told fans, “I know it’s just a chameleon but I get very attached to my animals. Thank you guys so much for thinking about her. She’s eating all the crickets in heaven right now.”

Jason and Brittany are parents to son Memphis, 2, and 1-year-old daughter Navy Rome.