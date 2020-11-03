Annette Bening Emotionally Tells ‘Stars In The House’ Creators They’re ‘Making History’ During Virtual Vote-A-Thon

Annette Bening made a surprise appearance during “Stars In The House”‘s Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s virtual vote-a-thon on Tuesday.

The 10-hour long event, which streamed live the day of the U.S. presidential election Nov. 3, raised money in support of the Actors Fund. The livestream featured an A-list guest list, epic performances, interviews with voters and poll workers as a way to entertain, inspire and educate.

But when Bening appeared she got emotional and thanked the married duo, who launched “Stars In The House” at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, for their hard work.

“Thank you to each of you,” she said, wiping away tears. “The spirit that you’ve brought to this show from the beginning, it’s so human and makes everybody want to be a part of it.”

“We have a lot of reasons to be hopeful, we really do,” Bening added. “But we need everybody enlisted today, and I know everybody already knows that. It’s been said a million times but let’s say it a million in one times… you’re making history.”

Sean Hayes, Martin Short, Ben Stiller, Josh Groban, Laurie Metcalf, Victor Garber, Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker, Andrea Martin, Chita Rivera, Betty Buckley, Laura Bell Bundy, Rosie Perez, Darius de Haas, Gavin Creel, Laura Benanti, Bellamy Young, Marcia Cross, Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, March Shaiman, Vanessa Williams, Adam Pascal, Judy Kuhn, Kelli O’Hara and many others appeared.

The vote-a-thon kicked off at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday and continued through 7 p.m.