Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Trick Fans With Fake Tattoos While Dressed As Punks

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz embraced the grunge look for their second costumes of Halloween 2020.

The engaged couple transformed into a pair of punk rockers, complete with nose piercings, pink hair and fake tattoos.

RELATED: Victoria And David Beckham Congratulate Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz On Engagement

Peltz took to Instagram to showcase photos of their punk makeover on Tuesday, including one steamy picture of the loved-up pair kissing.

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ To Start A Family With Nicola Peltz On 1 Year Anniversary

The 25-year-old actress sported pink highlights and a nose ring, while 21-year-old Beckham’s look included a large eye tattoo.

Peltz and Beckham previously dressed as Gianni and Donatella Versace for an earlier Halloween occasion.

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham Reflects On Proposing To Nicola Peltz

Their outfits were so accurate that Versace even gave them her seal of approval in comments posted underneath the Instagram photos.