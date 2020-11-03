Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Trick Fans With Fake Tattoos While Dressed As Punks

By Sarah Curran.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz — Getty

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz embraced the grunge look for their second costumes of Halloween 2020. 

The engaged couple transformed into a pair of punk rockers, complete with nose piercings, pink hair and fake tattoos.

Punk baby ❤️

Peltz took to Instagram to showcase photos of their punk makeover on Tuesday, including one steamy picture of the loved-up pair kissing.

The 25-year-old actress sported pink highlights and a nose ring, while 21-year-old Beckham’s look included a large eye tattoo.

Peltz and Beckham previously dressed as Gianni and Donatella Versace for an earlier Halloween occasion. 

Their outfits were so accurate that Versace even gave them her seal of approval in comments posted underneath the Instagram photos.

