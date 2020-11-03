J Balvin Opens Up About Recent Struggle With Anxiety & Depression: ‘I’ve Had Some Challenges’

J Balvin is once again opening up to fans about his mental-health struggles.

On Tuesday, the Colombian pop sensation took to his Instagram Story to explain why he’s been keeping a low profile on social media in recent weeks.

“Like any human being, I’ve had some challenges,” the said, in Spanish, in a series of brief videos (via People). “This time it’s anxiety and some depression.”

“I don’t like acting or faking my happiness or that everything is perfect,” he continued. “I’m like any human being. I’m fragile and vulnerable, possibly more than all of you.”

Balvin added: “Soon, the storm will pass and I’ll be back cracking jokes with you all. I’m not here to act but to be real and share what I’m feeling in the moment.”

He signed off by using his real first name, telling fans, “I love you all. Jose.”