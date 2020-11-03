Lil Nas X Claps Back After Dave East And 50 Cent Make Fun Of His Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume

Lil Nas X has responded to Dave East and 50 Cent after the rappers mocked his incredible Nicki Minaj Halloween costume.

Over the weekend, the two-time Grammy winner perfectly recreated a look from Minaj’s 2010 music video for “Super Bass”.

While the costume received a hugely positive reaction from fans, it seemed that not everyone was impressed by his dress-up efforts.

Taking issue with Lil Nas’ look, East wrote on Twitter, “And y’all was mad at me about this n***a.”

He added, “Bati mon bun up!!!!’ The term “Batty man” is a homophobic slur that originated from Jamaica.

50 Cent also joined in on making fun of the costume.

“What the f**k, Nikki [sic] come get him!!! Lol,” said the artist while re-tweeting a photo of Lil Nas wearing the skin-tight pink outfit.

Lil Nas, who is openly gay, hit back writing, “It’s november 2nd and grown men are waking up to have group discussions about a costume i wore on halloween.”

Asking the haters to leave him alone, he added, “bro i don’t bother a soul in this industry. all i do is tweet and make bangers”.

The hitmaker also posted a meme showing two cartoon men’s completely opposite reactions to his costume.

The “Old Town Road” rapper previously talked about why he why he hadn’t owned up to running a Nicki Minaj fan account.

The 21-year-old star explained that he did not want to be outed as a gay rapper at the time.