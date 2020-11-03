Joe Biden Previews His Remarks To The Nation On U.S. Election Night ‘If There’s Something To Say’

With the presidential election in full swing, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden offered a preview of his remarks to the American people on the eve of the 2020 U.S. election.

According to the 77-year-old former vice president, he’s planning to address the nation, regardless of the results — when it’s appropriate, however,

“If there’s something to talk about tonight, I’ll talk about it. If not, I’ll wait ’til the votes are counted the next day,” Biden said in a Bloomberg News video.

Biden was asked about his plans if President Donald Trump pre-emptively declares victory before a clear winner has been determined.

“Presidents can’t determine what votes [are] counted and not counted, and voters determine who is president. No matter what he does, no matter what he says, the votes are going to be counted,” Biden insisted.

“It depends on what he says and how he says it, but I don’t feel a responsibility to respond,” he added.

Biden also said that he was “superstitious about predicting what an outcome is going to be,” explaining that’s “how I’ve always run.”

He is, however, “hopeful” about what he’s been seeing so far.

“What I’m hearing is that there’s overwhelming turnout, particularly of young people, of women. And there’s an overwhelming turnout among African Americans, for example, in Georgia and Florida over the age of 65,” he said.

“So the things that are happening bode well for the base that has been supporting me, but we’ll see,” he said. “We’ll see.”

Biden later took to Twitter to offer encouragement to those who were still waiting to vote.