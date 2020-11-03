Prince William Kicks Off Search For Winners Of First Earthshot Prize

The Duke of Cambridge has initiated the search for the winners of “the most prestigious environment prize in history.”

The Earthshot Prize will see five awards of approximately $1.7 million each presented each year between 2021 and 2030.

The ultimate goal of the initiative is to provide evidence-based solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by the end of the decade.

Prince William took to the Kensington Royal Twitter account on Nov. 1 to kick off the search.

🌍 The search for the first @EarthshotPrize winners has begun! Visit the #EarthshotPrize website to find out more about the nominations and selection process: https://t.co/C5EtcMeOoT pic.twitter.com/31xBupNS0h — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 1, 2020

Described as “simple but ambitious goals, which if achieved by 2030 will improve life for us all, for generations to come,” the five Earthshots are: Fix Our Climate, Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans and Build a Waste-Free-World.

More than 100 nominators spanning seven continents will today begin the search for the first winners of The Earthshot Prize – the most prestigious environment prize in history. pic.twitter.com/eMAARhRSLU — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) November 1, 2020

The duke revealed the prestigious Earthshot Prize Council members last month, which include Sir David Attenborough, Shakira and Cate Blanchett.

Individuals, communities, businesses and organizations can all be submitted for the Earthshot Prize.

The award ceremony will take place in different cities across the world between 2021 and 2030. The 2021 prize is set to be awarded in London.