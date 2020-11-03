Ryan Reynolds & Gal Gadot Celebrate Wrapping ‘Red Notice’

Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson have completed filming on “Red Notice”, an upcoming action-comedy set to stream on Netflix.

A few days back, both Reynolds and Gadot took to their respective social media accounts to tell fans that filming on the Atlanta-shot movie had wrapped.

In an Instagram post, Reynolds shared some photos from the set along with a message for fans.

“There haven’t been a lot of movies lately. I miss them. Yesterday was my final day on #RedNotice,” he wrote.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Shares Pics Of Getting Tested For Coronavirus As ‘Red Notice’ Resumes Production

“We started this film 10 months ago. We stopped in March with no idea when or if we’d go back. With the help of so many whip-smart health and safety workers, Netflix found a way to get us back to work,” he continued, celebrating the crew’s “grit” in getting the film completed in the midst of a pandemic.

“Over 300 souls living in a sequestered bubble to make this a reality. They went to work under the most intense circumstances every day,” Reynolds added.

“That sacrifice is not only theirs, but it also belongs to their family, friends and loved ones who haven’t seen them in months. Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear masks. And visors. And have cotton swabs shoved up their noses every day,” he concluded.

Gadot also shared a number of photos from the “Red Notice” set along with her own comments.

“Now that I’m back home I’ve had time to reflect on the past couple of months shooting #RedNotice,” she wrote.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Is Heading Back To The Set Of Netflix Movie ‘Red Notice’ After Recovering From COVID-19

“In order to get back to work during the pandemic, came with a lot of sacrifices especially from our amazing crew,” the “Wonder Woman” star continued. “We had to be sequestered 24/7 and only go to and from set. The crew had to be away from their families for several months and they worked their butts off so we can all deliver the best movie possible while keeping everyone safe. I’m always aware of the fact that things are impactful and special only when there’s a collective force behind it. This one was for sure that. Thank you so much RedNotice crew. Thank you @rawsonthurber and my amazing co stars @therock and @vancityreynolds.”

She concluded: “Can’t wait for all of you to see the movie!!!! It’s so damn good.”

Reynolds also shared another Instagram post, featuring himself and Johnson, along with child-sized versions of the actors.

“Movies really make ya feel like a kid again,” he wrote in the caption. “Thank you @therock for including me on the journey and carrying me on your broad, generous and expansive shoulders. I think I’ll stay here a while.”