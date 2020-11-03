Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Introduce Their Adorable New Puppy Tarzan

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have taken another big step in their relationship.

The couple have just adopted an adorable puppy named Tarzan.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Debuts Acoustic Version Of His Hit Single ‘Wonder’

Mendes took to Instagram to introduce their cuddly new addition on Tuesday evening.

“Hi Tarzan,” wrote the “Mercy” singer, captioning the a collection of photos and videos of him and Cabello getting the know their four-legged friend.

In one clip, Cabello can be seen holding the puppy in the backseat of a car, while in another the couple play on the floor with the happy pooch.

RELATED: Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Have An Eventful Dog Walk

“The Shawmila dog, oh my god I’m-😭😭💘” wrote one fan underneath the post.

Tarzan will be the latest addition to the famous duo’s growing pack of canines.

On Saturday, the couple took their dogs for a walk in Cabello’s Miami neighbourhood but had quite a hard time handling the excitable pups.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Share Sweet Kiss While Costumed For Halloween

Cabello was walking her Shih Tzu Leo and her Chihuahua, Eugene, while Mendes was in charge of German Shepherd Thunder, TMZ reported, when the dogs got jumpy about something across the street.

who told shawn mendes and camila cabello that it is a good idea to walk three dogs are the same time? THIS VIDEO IS SO FUNNY OMG pic.twitter.com/hwoQzjqX7N — katerina (@karlasmanners) November 1, 2020

The stars attempted to hold the dogs back but when the pets eventually got loose, the stars could be seen in a video shared on Twitter running after the animals.