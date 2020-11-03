Carrie Ann Inaba Says She’s Being ‘Bullied’ Over Her ‘DWTS’ Judging Of Kaitlyn Bristowe

Carrie Ann Inaba has no intention of altering her judging practices on “Dancing With the Stars”, despite the bullying comments she’s been receiving from fans of Katilyn Bristowe.

On this week’s “DWTS”, Inaba’s critique was far more positive than her assessment from the previous week.

“I know last week was a tough week, but you came back with grace and energy… This was by far one of your best performances,” Inaba told Bristowe, but then questioned whether her dance partner, Artem Chigvintsev, actually performed a true lift during the routine.

On Tuesday’s edition of “The Talk”, Inaba revealed that she’d been receiving harsh comments online over her judging of the former “Bachelorette” star.

“I still get bullied. Right about this time is when people start to bully me because of the way I judge people. I can’t believe it still happens as adults,” said Inaba, as reported by Us Weekly.

“I want to tell people who bully: It doesn’t make me change the way I judge. I’m not about to change because you try to bully me. It only makes me stand stronger in my convictions and what I believe in,” she added.

“Just so you all know, for all of you trying to bully me about it, I judge the way I judge from my background,” she continued. “That is my job to do it and I will always do it based on my own conscience, not because you’re trying to tell me what to do.”

Following Monday’s episode, Bristowe spoke with ET to share her displeasure with Inaba’s judging.

“At this point, it starts being a little personal,” Bristowe shared. “I feel it’s definitely, maybe not a different standard, but I feel like it’s different expectations. I don’t know. I’m watching back the dance itself, it’s like, ‘Oh, you can kick sharper!’ Well, I can say that about everybody who dances on the show today. I don’t know. It’s really odd.”