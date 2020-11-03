Mariska Hargitay And Offset Hand Out Food To Voters In The U.S.

Mariska Hargitay and Offset spent time on Tuesday making sure that people waiting in line to vote didn’t go hungry.

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” actress Hargitay handed out cookies to voters waiting to cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election in New York City.

NBC News reporter Gilma Avalos shared a video of the TV star’s generous act on Twitter.

DUN DUN. Mariska Hargitay treats voters waiting in line at MSG to @milkbarstore cookies. Voters have about a 2hr wait. PS I got a blueberry & cream cookie. Thanks, @Mariska ! @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/sk2wQBXmug — Gilma Avalos (@GilmaAvalos) October 27, 2020

“Who said voting’s not fun?” said the actress in the clip. “Thank you for voting.”

“Voters have about a 2hr wait. PS I got a blueberry & cream cookie. Thanks, @Mariska !” Avalos captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Offset handed out out veggie burgers to voters in Atlanta.

The Migos rapper teamed up with the Slutty Vegan and The Lincoln Project to deliver sandwiches to several polling stations throughout the city.

Want to meet @OffsetYRN? Well, he’s at Ficketts Elementary today at 2:30p and William Walker Rec Center at 3:30p — both in Atlanta, GA. Take some selfies. Vote. Oh, and get some free @sluttyVeganATL. 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/E4a3eQfXxK — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 3, 2020

@offsetyrn is driving around Atlanta & giving out FREE Slutty Vegan while you wait to VOTE! Next stop is:

Fickett Elementary School

3935 Rux Rd SW

Atlanta, GA Then we’re headed to:

William Walker Rec center

2405 Fairburn Rd SW

Atlanta, GA Happy Voting day! 🗳#electionday pic.twitter.com/5kfjiMv7IC — Slutty Vegan ATL (@SluttyVeganATL) November 3, 2020

Last week, actor Paul Rudd handed out baked goods to early voters who turned out in Brooklyn to cast their ballots in the pouring rain.