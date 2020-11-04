Kanye West Concedes 2020 Presidential Election, Sets His Sights On 2024 Instead

Kanye West appeared to confirm he’d be abandoning his hopes of becoming president for the time being in a tweet posted in the overnight hours of U.S. Election Night.

West famously announced he was running for president earlier this year, but took to Twitter Wednesday to post in what seemed to be both a concession and another announcement:

The rapper’s latest tweet comes after he announced he was voting for the first time in his life, for himself, in a series of social media posts.

God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust…me. 🇺🇸 🕊 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

According to Deadline, at least 60,000 Americans voted for West, who ran as an independent.

West’s largest number of supporters were in Tennessee, where he nabbed 10,188 votes. Variety reported the early returns from the states in which he was eligible saw him fail to reach even 0.5 per cent of the vote.

West, who previously voiced his support for Donald Trump, was thought to have spent millions of his own money on his presidential campaign. He failed to get on the ballots of all 50 states, though.

West’s wife Kim Kardashian has also been tweeting about Election Night, posting a pic of herself posing with a “Just Voted” sticker on Tuesday.