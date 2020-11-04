Lady Gaga’s Father Voices Support For Donald Trump Despite President Slamming Singer At Rally

Lady Gaga’s father Joe Germanotta voiced his support for Donald Trump just a day after the president took a swipe at his daughter.

Germanotta posted Tuesday:

He later added:

You may have noticed my political and spiritual beliefs are different. liberty and freedom of choice would not be political. — Joe Germanotta (@germanottajoe) November 4, 2020

His comments come after Trump spoke about Joe Biden’s celebrity supporters during a rally Monday.

“Now he’s got Lady Gaga. Lady Gaga – is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories about Lady Gaga. And Jon Bon Jovi? Every time I see him, he kisses my a**. ‘Oh, oh, Mr. President,’” Trump claimed.

Gaga then delivered a powerful speech while supporting Biden at a campaign event.

“To all the women, and to all the men with daughters and sisters and mothers — everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their body,” she said.

“Vote for Joe,” Gaga added. “He’s a good person.”