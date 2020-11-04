Donald Trump’s False Election Claims And ‘Poles’ Typo Get Reaction From Celebs

Donald Trump needs to use spellcheck before tweeting out false claims.

On Tuesday night, as results from the U.S. presidential election rolled in without any clear victor in sight, Trump tweeted out a false claim about how the vote count works.

And not only was Trump’s initial tweet factually incorrect, he also had a glaring typo.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!” he wrote, using the word “Poles” when he meant “polls.”

He then deleted the tweet and replaced it with one using the word “Polls.”

Twitter almost immediately flagged the new tweet, hiding its content unless a user clicked “view” on a warning about the misleading claim that votes were cast after the polls had closed.

Celebrities reacted to Trump’s tweet, poking fun at the initial spelling error and calling out the misinformation Trump was spreading.

Dear @realDonaldTrump – you accidentally deleted this tweet about Poles pic.twitter.com/D5rQd5KMXN — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, 2020

Counting ALL OF THE VOTES CAST IN THE ELECTION — for however many hours as it takes, even after the polls close, until they’re all counted — IS NOT the same as letting people cast their ballots AFTER the polls close, ya dingdong. You’re embarrassing. 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/xhbjRgKfgI — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 4, 2020

Um, no. You are losing in the electoral college count currently. And when ALL the mail-in ballots,from our troops overseas,are counted, you will lose. The LAW says ALL the early, absentee& mail-in ballots are VALID & LEGAL. You saying otherwise doesnt make it true. #democracy https://t.co/Is167ssqCl — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) November 4, 2020

For what it’s worth, I want this election to be won fair and square. Trump or Biden. Congratulations to the winner. But this tweet is so reckless and incendiary. It is the opposite of what a leader should do. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 4, 2020

*Trump’s Tweet was deleted either by himself (because he realized the error in basic English grammar?) or because Twitter flagged it for dissimenating inaccurate information. Which means he’s either an idiot or a liar or both? — Derek Blasberg (@DerekBlasberg) November 4, 2020

no one is CASTING VOTES YOU ASSHOLE, they are counting them. Counting votes isn’t theft, it’s democracy! https://t.co/I7oFQR7VeZ — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) November 4, 2020

My pole has been closed since mid March 😩 — Andy Mientus (@andymientus) November 4, 2020

Counting the votes is not stealing the election. Counting the votes is the POINT OF HAVING AN ELECTION. — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) November 4, 2020

*polls He’s a criminal and a moron. I’m going to bed now.

Democracy will work while we sleep.

🛌 😴 🗳 — Jake Abel 🗳 (@MrJakeAbel) November 4, 2020