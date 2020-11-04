Donald Trump’s False Election Claims And ‘Poles’ Typo Get Reaction From Celebs

By Corey Atad.

Donald Trump. Photo: Chris Kleponis/Pool via CNP/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
Donald Trump. Photo: Chris Kleponis/Pool via CNP/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images

Donald Trump needs to use spellcheck before tweeting out false claims.

On Tuesday night, as results from the U.S. presidential election rolled in without any clear victor in sight, Trump tweeted out a false claim about how the vote count works.

RELATED: Celebrities Urge Everyone To Be Patient As ‘Every Vote Is Counted’

And not only was Trump’s initial tweet factually incorrect, he also had a glaring typo.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!” he wrote, using the word “Poles” when he meant “polls.”

He then deleted the tweet and replaced it with one using the word “Polls.”

Twitter almost immediately flagged the new tweet, hiding its content unless a user clicked “view” on a warning about the misleading claim that votes were cast after the polls had closed.

RELATED: Kanye West Concedes 2020 Presidential Election, Sets His Sights On 2024 Instead

Celebrities reacted to Trump’s tweet, poking fun at the initial spelling error and calling out the misinformation Trump was spreading.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP