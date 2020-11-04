Warner Bros. Responds After Facing Backlash From Disability Community Over ‘The Witches’

Warner Bros. has issued a statement after being slammed by members of the disability community over the depiction of Anne Hathaway’s character in “The Witches”.

Hathaway’s character, Grand High Witch, is shown with hands that are similar to the limb abnormality Ectrodactyly, also known as “split hand,” in the film.

However, people have since pointed out that the studio should not be comparing a disability to something scary, like Hathaway’s witch.

British Paralympic swimmer Amy Marren posted:

@WarnerBrosUK was there much thought given as to how this representation of limb differences would effect the limb difference community?! @ReachCharity @RoaldFull pic.twitter.com/kiTEAuYt7i — Amy Marren (@amy_marren) November 2, 2020

Disability advocate Shannon Crossland posted a lengthy message on Instagram, which included: “Is this the kind of message we want the next generation to receive? That having three fingers is a witch’s attribute? It is an extremely damaging portrayal. Disability should NOT be associated with evil, abnormality, disgust, fear or monsters.”

Former “Coronation Street” actress Melissa Johns shared:

Why missing fingers?? Here we go again…

Using disability as a costume and to highlight a character as a “baddie”. Children with limb differences rarely get to see themselves represented truthfully. But instead get shown as scary monsters? Not what we need 😑#TheWitches pic.twitter.com/AApqu1Nodx — Melissa Johns (@Melissa_Clare_J) November 2, 2020

The official Paralympic Twitter account added:

Limb difference is not scary. Differences should be celebrated and disability has to be normalised. #NotAWitch calls out ‘#TheWitches’ movie for portrayal of disability 👉 https://t.co/aSY1U6TymE pic.twitter.com/UCU87bUeV8 — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) November 3, 2020

A Warner Bros. spokesperson has since told Deadline the studio was “deeply saddened to learn that our depiction of the fictional characters in ‘The Witches’ could upset people with disabilities” and that it “regretted any offense caused.”

“In adapting the original story, we worked with designers and artists to come up with a new interpretation of the cat-like claws that are described in the book,” they added. “It was never the intention for viewers to feel that the fantastical, non-human creatures were meant to represent them.”

In Dahl’s 1983 novel, the witches are said to have “square feet with no toes” and “claws instead of fingernails.”

See more reaction below.

Hey @wbpictures , thanks for your attempt to convince audiences people with limb difference (LD) are evil, scary and the villain. It's not like children with LD have much against them already #notawitch pic.twitter.com/xGXFOo6vFQ — Becky Cant (@BeckyCant) November 2, 2020

As a mother to a young child with a hand difference & board trustee for @ReachCharity I am deeply saddened by the depiction & subsequent stigma of upper limb difference that will be reinforced by @wbpictures new release #TheWitches this was not how #roalddahl defined it 😔 pic.twitter.com/rirZJv9WZj — Alice Gair (@Chikipepr) November 1, 2020