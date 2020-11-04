Warner Bros. Responds After Facing Backlash From Disability Community Over ‘The Witches’

Warner Bros. has issued a statement after being slammed by members of the disability community over the depiction of Anne Hathaway’s character in “The Witches”.
Hathaway’s character, Grand High Witch, is shown with hands that are similar to the limb abnormality Ectrodactyly, also known as “split hand,” in the film.
However, people have since pointed out that the studio should not be comparing a disability to something scary, like Hathaway’s witch.
British Paralympic swimmer Amy Marren posted:
@WarnerBrosUK was there much thought given as to how this representation of limb differences would effect the limb difference community?! @ReachCharity @RoaldFull pic.twitter.com/kiTEAuYt7i
— Amy Marren (@amy_marren) November 2, 2020
Disability advocate Shannon Crossland posted a lengthy message on Instagram, which included: “Is this the kind of message we want the next generation to receive? That having three fingers is a witch’s attribute? It is an extremely damaging portrayal. Disability should NOT be associated with evil, abnormality, disgust, fear or monsters.”
View this post on Instagram
When you see my hands, what do you think? Do they remind you of a monstrous being? Apparently @wbpictures think so. Thanks to @witchesmovie , a 2020 film adaptation of @roald_dahl book The Witches, my hands are now associated with a witch. Used to frighten children and spark fear. Used to demonise a fictional character and make her appearance more grotesque. @wbpictures and @witchesmovie either haven’t done much research or they simply disregarded the harmful impact that giving this character a real life limb difference would have. The limb difference which has been added to the witch’s evil image is called Ectrodactyly – a disability I was born with. This is by no way a reflection of the original novel written by Roald Dahl. This is a PG rated film – they have a young audience. Is this the kind of message we want the next generation to receive? That having 3 fingers is a witch’s attribute?It is an extremely damaging portrayal. Disability should NOT be associated with evil, abnormality, disgust, fear or monsters. @limbbofoundation @lucky_fin_project @theiampossiblefoundation @reachcharity1 #notawitch #limbdifference #limbdifferenceawareness #disabilityactivism #disabilityawareness #ectrodactyly #thewitches
View this post on Instagram
It’s taken me all my life to feel comfortable to show my feet and reveal my disability, also known as Ectrodactyly. I used to be so ashamed of how my feet looked that I would even cover them up in front of family. Feeling the need to conceal my true self has held me back from a few things in my life. The recent release of @witchesmovie starring @annehathaway as the main character, The Grand High Witch has cause a LOT of anger and upset amongst the disability community and disability allies. In the 2020 film remake, the witch is given the appearance of 3 fingers and 1 toe on each foot (the same as my disability). These features have been added to her appearance to make her seem more scary, grotesque and freaky. This was completely unnecessary as this was not detailed in @roald_dahl original novel. The sole purpose of this addition of a limb difference is to exaggerate the character’s image of being monstrous. I can’t begin to explain how damaging and toxic this is. The message that it is sending to the audience, subconsciously associating my disability with the features of a scary evil witch. I have worked so hard to work past my insecurities. This is NOT the message young children with disabilities need to receive. @witchesmovie what we’re you thinking? Was any research put into this? It’s completely unacceptable in 2020 to still be associating disability with evil, terror, fear and abnormality. Thank you to our amazing community who have been advocating, spreading awareness and sharing useful educational resources. You’re all amazing, keep going💙 Make our voice so loud that they can’t ignore it!🗣 @theiampossiblefoundation @lucky_fin_project @reachcharity1 @limbbofoundation @thoughtsondifference #limbdifference #limbdifferenceawareness #disabilityactivism #disabilityadvocate #ectrodactyly #thewitches #notawitch
Former “Coronation Street” actress Melissa Johns shared:
Why missing fingers??
Here we go again…
Using disability as a costume and to highlight a character as a “baddie”.
Children with limb differences rarely get to see themselves represented truthfully. But instead get shown as scary monsters?
Not what we need 😑#TheWitches pic.twitter.com/AApqu1Nodx
— Melissa Johns (@Melissa_Clare_J) November 2, 2020
The official Paralympic Twitter account added:
Limb difference is not scary. Differences should be celebrated and disability has to be normalised. #NotAWitch calls out ‘#TheWitches’ movie for portrayal of disability 👉 https://t.co/aSY1U6TymE pic.twitter.com/UCU87bUeV8
— Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) November 3, 2020
A Warner Bros. spokesperson has since told Deadline the studio was “deeply saddened to learn that our depiction of the fictional characters in ‘The Witches’ could upset people with disabilities” and that it “regretted any offense caused.”
“In adapting the original story, we worked with designers and artists to come up with a new interpretation of the cat-like claws that are described in the book,” they added. “It was never the intention for viewers to feel that the fantastical, non-human creatures were meant to represent them.”
In Dahl’s 1983 novel, the witches are said to have “square feet with no toes” and “claws instead of fingernails.”
See more reaction below.
Hey @wbpictures , thanks for your attempt to convince audiences people with limb difference (LD) are evil, scary and the villain. It's not like children with LD have much against them already #notawitch pic.twitter.com/xGXFOo6vFQ
— Becky Cant (@BeckyCant) November 2, 2020
As a mother to a young child with a hand difference & board trustee for @ReachCharity I am deeply saddened by the depiction & subsequent stigma of upper limb difference that will be reinforced by @wbpictures new release #TheWitches this was not how #roalddahl defined it 😔 pic.twitter.com/rirZJv9WZj
— Alice Gair (@Chikipepr) November 1, 2020
Here's what I have to say about the way the new film adaption of Roald Dahl's "The Witches" negatively portrays limb differences. If you want to do your part in helping normalize limb differences, I encourage you to read and share! #notawitch https://t.co/CQm1gBqbNM pic.twitter.com/pxK9jytFjG
— Stump Kitchen #BlackLivesMatter (@stump_kitchen) November 3, 2020
Limb different… Magical, perhaps. But #notawitch pic.twitter.com/lAs21AiEKS
— Lucky Fin Project (@luckyfinproject) November 3, 2020