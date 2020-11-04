Sofia Vergara Shares Photo From Her ‘Stressful’ Mammogram To Encourage Fans To Get Breast Cancer Screenings

Sofia Vergara wants women to remember to get their mammograms.
On Tuesday, the “Modern Family” star shared a photo from the doctor’s office where she was getting her regular breast-cancer screening.
“And just to make today more stressful I went and got my mammogram 😖😖,” she said, referencing that it was also Election Day in the U.S.
She assured fans, though, that she was “#allgood” and added “#dontforgetyours.”