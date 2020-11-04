Bernie Sanders Perfectly Predicted How The U.S. Election Would Play Out

The U.S. presidential election is still too close to call, just as Bernie Sanders predicted.

Appearing last week on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, the senator from Vermont gave his prediction on how the election would play out in a year with a high number of mail-in ballots.

thinking about this video of bernie sanders talking about mail-in votes pic.twitter.com/b6WpiIlwcs — hannah (@hannahhycho) November 4, 2020

According to Sanders, early in the vote count, Donald Trump would appear ahead, but as mail-in ballot totals came in, Joe Biden would pick up more support. He also predicted that Trump would use the early counts to claim he was winning, and that any new vote totals were fraudulent.

“It could well be that at 10 o’clock on election night, Trump is winning in Michigan, he’s winning in Pennsylvania, he’s winning in Wisconsin, and he gets on the television and he says, ‘Thank you, Americans, for re-electing me. It’s all over. Have a good day,’” Sanders said.

“But then, the next day, and the day following, all of those mail-in ballots start getting counted, and it turns out that Biden has won those states, at which point Trump says, ‘See? I told you the whole thing was fraudulent. I told you those mail-in ballots were crooked. And we’re not going to leave office.’ So that is a worry that I and a lot of people have.”

The vote counts, though still too close to make any official calls, have played out as Sanders expected, and while Trump wasn’t on TV at 10 p.m. to claim mail-in ballots were crooked, he shared the same sentiments in a speech in the early hours on Wednesday morning.

“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list. It’s a very sad moment. We will win this, and as far as I’m concerned we already have won.”

On Twitter, Mark Ruffalo shared the clip of Sanders on “The Tonight Show”, stating, “Bernie called it.”