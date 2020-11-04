Brooks Laich Admits He ‘Cries All The Time,’ Talks Learning To Deal With His Emotions Amid Julianne Hough Divorce News

Brooks Laich speaks about his emotions during a new episode of his “How Men Think” podcast.

The former NHL player, whose ex Julianne Hough recently filed for divorce after a three-year marriage, admits it has taken him a while to learn how to express himself in a healthy way after feeling “unemotional in personal relationships,” Just Jared reports.

“I cry all the time and it’s wonderful. It’s something I’ve recently learned since the passing of our two dogs,” Laich shares when talking about the death of dogs Lexi and Harley, whom he shared with Hough, in 2019.

“I’ve learned how to honour emotions in the moment and let them come up and through me and out of me, and a lot of times that’s through crying,” Laich goes on.

“And you know me… I played pro hockey for 15 years, threw dudes into dudes. I’m a dude. But I love being able to release emotion truthfully, organically, in the moment [and] not suppress it.”

Laich says he used to “stuff” his feelings, but realized it was “not healthy” to do.

“It’s liberating to allow and give yourself the grace and the capacity to just allow that emotion to live and come out. And then it’s like, ‘Oh, God. That felt great,’” the 37-year-old says.

“I’ve just learned that, and it is so liberating to honour those emotions and let them come to life. And then they don’t persist with you.”

Laich’s comments come after it was revealed Hough had filed for divorce earlier this week.

The pair, who married in July 2017, announced their separation in May before quarantining separately amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” judge stayed home in Los Angeles, while Laich travelled to their place in Idaho. They’ve since split.