DaBaby Reacts To Brother’s Fatal Gunshot Wound: ‘I Would’ve Gave Up All I Had To See You Happy’

DaBaby is mourning the death of his brother Glen Johnson.

Johnson died on Tuesday, according to TMZ, after suffering a gunshot wound in northeast Charlotte, North Carolina. Local police found Johnson following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, per Fox 46 and Eyewitness News 9.

He was transported to the hospital and was declared dead. The case is currently being classified as a death investigation. Johnson reportedly appeared distressed prior to the fatal incident.

Johnson is survived by three daughters and a son.

“LONG LIVE MY BROTHER🖤🕊” DaBaby wrote in an Instagram Story. In a separate video, DaBaby spends time with one of his nieces.

“NIECEY POO 💝🤞🏾” he captioned the Instagram story snippet. “I love you,” he told the young girl. She replied, “I love you too.”

DaBaby also shared some lyrics from his song “Intro” on the Kirk album: “My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family/Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy…”