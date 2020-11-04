DaBaby Reacts To Brother’s Fatal Gunshot Wound: ‘I Would’ve Gave Up All I Had To See You Happy’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

DaBaby. Photo: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File
DaBaby is mourning the death of his brother Glen Johnson.

Johnson died on Tuesday, according to TMZ, after suffering a gunshot wound in northeast Charlotte, North Carolina. Local police found Johnson following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, per Fox 46 and Eyewitness News 9.

Photo: Instagram/DaBaby
He was transported to the hospital and was declared dead. The case is currently being classified as a death investigation. Johnson reportedly appeared distressed prior to the fatal incident.

Johnson is survived by three daughters and a son.

“LONG LIVE MY BROTHER🖤🕊” DaBaby wrote in an Instagram Story. In a separate video, DaBaby spends time with one of his nieces.

“NIECEY POO 💝🤞🏾” he captioned the Instagram story snippet. “I love you,” he told the young girl. She replied, “I love you too.”

🖤

DaBaby also shared some lyrics from his song “Intro” on the Kirk album: “My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family/Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy…”

He captioned the story: “I would’ve gave up all I had to see you happy…”

