Luke Combs Reacts To Recent Award Show Success, Says Wedding To Nicole Hocking Was ‘Really Perfect’

2020 has been a roller-coaster year for many but Luke Combs continues to ride the ultimate high.

Not only is the singer already smashing records with the deluxe version of his platinum-selling album What You See Is What You Get, he recently took home Male Artist and Album of the Year at the 55th annual ACM Awards and Top Country Artist at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Meanwhile, on a more personal note, the “Beautiful Crazy” singer also tied the knot to his longtime girlfriend Nicole Hocking during an intimate ceremony at their beach home in southern Florida.

Speaking with ET Canada‘s Carlos Bustamante about all his recent milestones, Combs admits he definitely shed the most tears on his wedding day.

“You know we were essentially dating before I had anything going on, so I mean she’s been there kind of from the start.”

Although the couple had to limit their guest list due to the ongoing health crisis, Combs says their day was still “perfect.”

“It was fun, man,” gushes the singer. “I mean, it was a lot different than, you know, what it was supposed to be, but I think it ended up, in my eyes, being really perfect, you know in a lot of ways.”

He adds: “We had a really small group of people that we’re really, really close to. We got to hang out with everybody and enjoy everybody’s company.”

Combs’ current award show streak is also “really perfect.” The 30-year-old is a top nominee at the upcoming 2020 CMA Awards with six nominations, including his first-ever nod for Entertainer of the Year.

When it comes to the big night, the North Carolina native says the only thing he needs to prepare himself is a mixed drink: “I don’t write any acceptance speeches or anything like that beforehand.”

Despite breaking records with the release of What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Canadian Album Chart and earned over 102 million streams in one week alone in the U.S., Combs tells us he’s already working on new music.

His latest release includes his mega-hits “Even Though I’m Leaving”, “Does to Me”, “Lovin’ on You”, “1, 2 Many,” and five new songs, including the romantic ballad “Forever After All”, written for his wife.

Watch our full interview with the county star below.