Matthew McConaughey’s Kids Freaked Out When He Got Shawn Mendes’ Number

Matthew McConaughey’s kids were starstruck when they found out their dad had been talking to Canadian heartthrob Shawn Mendes.

McConaughey recently caught up with ET to promote his new memoir, Greenlights. A photo of Mendes reading Greenlights circulated the web.

“He’s a good, young man,” the “Dallas Buyers Club” actor told the outlet. “He reached out a while back and we’ve stayed in contact and will continue to.

“My kids have seen him and know his music and et cetera. They’re like, ‘You got his number? You got his number?’ And they’re like, ‘No, no, no. Not yet. I got to think about what I want to say.”

Greenlights was published on Oct. 20.