Sean Connery’s Luxurious Home In The South Of France Up For Sale

You can own Sean Connery’s stunning French villa… if you’ve got the cash.

The late James Bond star’s luxurious mansion in Nice in the south of France went on the market earlier this year, in the weeks leading up to his death at 90 on Saturday.

With an asking price of $33.87 million, the home, known to locals as “Sean’s place,” features a beautiful view overlooking the Mediterranean.

In fact, the home was used for filming several scenes in the Bond film “Never Say Never Again”, starring Connery.

Located on a winding path at the edge of a cliff, the stone mansion was built in the classic 1920s style of French architecture, with vines growing along the outer walls.

With five levels, the home also features numerous amenities, including an elevator, rooftop terrace, five bedrooms and baths, floor-to-ceiling windows, wraparound gardens, parquet floors, a fully furnished fitness complex, and an indoor swimming pool.

Connery passed away surrounded by his family at his home in the Bahamas.