Stephen Colbert Mocks Donald Trump During Election Night Special: ‘I’m Exhausted From The Past Four Years’

Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah were among those covering U.S. election night live on Tuesday.

Colbert’s “Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020” special saw him tell viewers as he ended the show without a result: “We’ve been waiting for this for so long. It’s like Christmas Eve, and not just because of the judgmental fat guy with the red hat.

“It’s because we’re all up late wondering if tomorrow morning we’re going to get the present we’ve been begging for: a boring president. Like you, I’m exhausted. Not just from tonight—although, yeah. But from the past four years. I’ve been on high alert since early in the morning, November 9, 2016.”

The “The Late Show” host added of the infamous 2016 election, which saw Donald Trump be named president, “For four years, Trump has kept this entire nation’s emotional meter hovering over in the red zone. And every time you think you can take your foot off the gas, a caravan of Trump trucks tries to run you off the road. So I understand your stress, I do.”

However, the host pointed out, despite the anxiety, “It’s actually a good thing we don’t know who won yet.”

“The truth is, the reason it’s taking so long to declare a winner is because we’ve had such a massive voter turnout,” he said, telling viewers more people were said to have voted in this election than any other in over a century.

“The point is, this year millions of you braved the pandemic, an army of poll watchers, even the post office just to make sure you got to vote,” he said. “Each and every one of those ballots deserves to be counted, whether they are votes for Joe Biden, votes for Donald Trump, or write-in votes for ‘Boobs, boobs, boobs, Post Malone rules.’

“But we’ve been able to wait for this moment since November 2016 and many of you waited in line for hours to make your voices heard,” Colbert concluded. “So, I know we’ve all got what it takes to wait just a little bit longer.”

Arcade Fire also debuted their new song “Generation A”, which is “inspired by the current climate of the country with a hopeful message to the youths,” on the show.

Noah, meanwhile, held a one-hour broadcast titled “Votegasm 2020: What Could Go Wrong? (Again)”.

He hosted live from his “special election fallout shelter,” which was stocked with hand sanitizer, board games, toilet paper, Molly, a boombox, and boarded-up windows.

“I’ve already thrown up on myself and I’ve had time to clean it up,” Noah joked of live TV.

See more in the clip below.