Lana Del Rey Tells Off Twitter User Who Thinks She Voted For Donald Trump

Lana Del Rey does not have the patience for false accusations.

Del Rey, real name Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, snapped at a Twitter user who accused her of voting for President Donald Trump in the United States 2020 election.

“I just KNOW Elizabeth voted for Trump, I wish I could look up her voting records,” the individual tweeted. “Something doesn’t sit right with me.”

The “Summertime Sadness” singer eloquently replied, “Go. Fuxk. Yourself.” The user replied, “Lana telling me to go f**k myself when I have her tattooed on my arm lmfaoooo alright.” Del Rey did not let her off the hook, adding, “Nah, read what you wrote, hoe.”

The 2020 U.S. presidential election is undecided as mail-in ballots are still being tallied.