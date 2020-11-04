Ruth Wilson Says She Left ‘The Affair’ Because She ‘Didn’t Feel Safe’

Ruth Wilson is getting candid about why she left “The Affair”.

In a new interview with Stylist, the actress shared why she was done with the Showtime drama after four seasons.

“The reason I haven’t gone into ‘The Affair’ is that I haven’t worked out how to discuss it,” she said. “There’s a lot of noise and anger surrounding it, and really the power rests with me to choose how I discuss my life and my experiences.”

Wilson continued, “What’s important to say is that I did speak up. I did have a voice. I did stand up for myself. There was a situation on ‘The Affair’ where things didn’t feel right, and I dealt with them, and I managed to protect myself.

“It was before #MeToo and before Harvey Weinstein – and yet my instincts were very clear and strong about what I felt was wrong, about what was going on, and what I didn’t feel safe about.”

Last year, The Hollywood Reporter published a report about Wilson’s departure from the show, with sources alleging a “toxic work environment” and mishandling of sex scenes.

Wilson won a Golden Globe in 2015 for her portrayal of the character Alison Bailey on the show. She currently stars in HBO’s “His Dark Materials”.