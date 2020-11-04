Ruth Wilson Says She Left ‘The Affair’ Because She ‘Didn’t Feel Safe’

By Corey Atad.

Ruth Wilson. Photo: Des Willie / ©BBC-America / Courtesy: Everett Collection/CP Images
Ruth Wilson. Photo: Des Willie / ©BBC-America / Courtesy: Everett Collection/CP Images

Ruth Wilson is getting candid about why she left “The Affair”.

In a new interview with Stylist, the actress shared why she was done with the Showtime drama after four seasons.

RELATED: Report: Ruth Wilson Left ‘The Affair’ Due To ‘Toxic’ Work Environment And Nudity, Showrunner Sarah Treem Responds

“The reason I haven’t gone into ‘The Affair’ is that I haven’t worked out how to discuss it,” she said. “There’s a lot of noise and anger surrounding it, and really the power rests with me to choose how I discuss my life and my experiences.”

Wilson continued, “What’s important to say is that I did speak up. I did have a voice. I did stand up for myself. There was a situation on ‘The Affair’ where things didn’t feel right, and I dealt with them, and I managed to protect myself.

“It was before #MeToo and before Harvey Weinstein – and yet my instincts were very clear and strong about what I felt was wrong, about what was going on, and what I didn’t feel safe about.”

RELATED: Maura Tierney Addresses Ruth Wilson’s Exit From ‘The Affair’, Admits Co-Star’s Role Was ‘Very Demanding’

Last year, The Hollywood Reporter published a report about Wilson’s departure from the show, with sources alleging a “toxic work environment” and mishandling of sex scenes.

Wilson won a Golden Globe in 2015 for her portrayal of the character Alison Bailey on the show. She currently stars in HBO’s “His Dark Materials”.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP