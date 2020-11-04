Savannah Guthrie Cuts Off Donald Trump’s Speech To Fact-Check

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a campaign rally on October 18, 2020 in Carson City, Nevada. Photo: Stephen Lam/Getty Images

NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie was not about to let U.S. President Donald Trump get away with misinformation during his overnight speech.

The 2020 U.S. presidential election is too close to call as of this writing. That did not stop Trump from making claims that he was on his way to a second term in the White House. Guthrie interrupted a broadcast of Trump’s speech to say the following:

“We’re listening to the president speaking at the White House, but we’ve got to dip in here because there have been several statements that are just frankly not true,” Guthrie said. “The president going through some of the states, stating that he has prevailed in those states.”

“Naming Georgia, saying they’re winning Georgia or that they won Georgia — ‘There’s no way they’ll catch us’ — that they’re winning Pennsylvania, won Michigan,” she added.

Guthrie wrapped up her interjection by reminding viewers that many key votes were still waiting to be counted.

“The fact of the matter is, those states have not come close to counting all of their vote. There’s still outstanding vote.”