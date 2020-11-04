‘Normal People”s Daisy Edgar-Jones Reflects On Her Breakthrough Year: ‘I Feel Very Lucky’

The year 2020 is Daisy Edgar-Jones’ breakthrough year.

The 22-year-old actress, who currently stars in the hit comedy series “Normal People”, is on the December cover of Harper’s Bazaar where she opened up about her epic year, attending the BAFTAs and continuing to work through the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo: Harper’s Bazaar/Tom Craig

While 2020 turned into the year no one expected it to be, Edgar-Jones is thankful for “Normal People”. “TV has been the thing that has got us all through,” she said. “I feel very lucky to have been a part of such a special show that has resonated with a lot of people.”

And the pandemic has changed her audition process for new roles too, “I’ve got quite good at balancing up the camera and doing the lighting. The only thing is working out your eyeline. Sometimes I get a bit shy if I’m staring at the camera too much.”

But despite it all, her night at the BAFTAs was “the most magical day.”

Photo: Harper’s Bazaar/Tom Craig

Edgar-Jones gushed, “Getting my make-up and hair done was really fun, and showing off my shoes! Now I’m just in slippers.”

And looking to her future, Jones says, “I’d like to see how much I can morph and change and learn. I’m really excited to keep exploring what I can do.”

Read more from Edgar-Jones when the issue of Harper’s Bazaar hits newsstands on Nov. 5.