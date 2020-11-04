‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Mistakenly Calls Renowned Scientist ‘Tom Isaac Newton’

One “Wheel of Fortune” contestant will be kicking themselves over a rather amusing slip up.

A contestant named Alex messed up big time during Monday’s category of “Proper Names”.

Did she just guess Tom Issac Newton on Wheel of Fortune? pic.twitter.com/EpkWo1LjIe — Mack Devlin (@Mack_J_Devlin) November 3, 2020

Alex buzzed in and offered the answer “Tom Isaac Newton.” After receiving a buzzer of incorrectness, opponent Brad quickly chimed in with the correct answer, wait for it, “Sir Isaac Newton.”

The Internet had a time-and-a-half with the timeless gaffe. See Twitter reaction to the incorrect answer below.

A Wheel of Fortune contestant just guessed "Tom Isaac Newton". This reaffirms my theory that there are 2 kinds of people: Wheel of Fortune people and Jeopardy people — 𝚊𝚋𝚎𝚕 𝚝𝚛𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚗𝚘 (@abeltrev) November 3, 2020

Thank you Wheel of Fortune. From now on I’m calling him “Tom Issac Newton” instead of Sir. — Brad Simpson (@bobcatbart) November 3, 2020

Tom Issac Newton. *WWWWWHAT?!*

Then there's Jimmy Kimmel??? 😂#WheelOfFortune — Jenny Chan (@jennykchan) November 3, 2020