‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Mistakenly Calls Renowned Scientist ‘Tom Isaac Newton’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Photo: Sony Pictures TV / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Photo: Sony Pictures TV / Courtesy: Everett Collection

One “Wheel of Fortune” contestant will be kicking themselves over a rather amusing slip up.

A contestant named Alex messed up big time during Monday’s category of “Proper Names”.

RELATED: Linda Cardellini Is Homeschooling With Help From ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

Alex buzzed in and offered the answer “Tom Isaac Newton.” After receiving a buzzer of incorrectness, opponent Brad quickly chimed in with the correct answer, wait for it, “Sir Isaac Newton.”

The Internet had a time-and-a-half with the timeless gaffe. See Twitter reaction to the incorrect answer below.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP