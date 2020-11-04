‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Mistakenly Calls Renowned Scientist ‘Tom Isaac Newton’

One “Wheel of Fortune” contestant will be kicking themselves over a rather amusing slip up.
A contestant named Alex messed up big time during Monday’s category of “Proper Names”.
Did she just guess Tom Issac Newton on Wheel of Fortune? pic.twitter.com/EpkWo1LjIe
— Mack Devlin (@Mack_J_Devlin) November 3, 2020
Alex buzzed in and offered the answer “Tom Isaac Newton.” After receiving a buzzer of incorrectness, opponent Brad quickly chimed in with the correct answer, wait for it, “Sir Isaac Newton.”
The Internet had a time-and-a-half with the timeless gaffe. See Twitter reaction to the incorrect answer below.
A Wheel of Fortune contestant just guessed "Tom Isaac Newton". This reaffirms my theory that there are 2 kinds of people: Wheel of Fortune people and Jeopardy people
— 𝚊𝚋𝚎𝚕 𝚝𝚛𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚗𝚘 (@abeltrev) November 3, 2020
Thank you Wheel of Fortune. From now on I’m calling him “Tom Issac Newton” instead of Sir.
— Brad Simpson (@bobcatbart) November 3, 2020
Tom Issac Newton. I’m still cackling. #WheelOfFortune
— Jess (@Totallytaber) November 3, 2020
Tom Issac Newton. *WWWWWHAT?!*
Then there's Jimmy Kimmel??? 😂#WheelOfFortune
— Jenny Chan (@jennykchan) November 3, 2020
Tom Issac Newton?? Lol #WheelOfFortune
— Kevin Agustin (@_kevinagustin) November 3, 2020