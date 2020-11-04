Gillian Anderson Talks Ignoring Politics To Play Margaret Thatcher On ‘The Crown’

In order to play Margaret Thatcher, Gillian Anderson has revealed she had to put politics aside.

The actress is on the December cover of Harper’s Bazaar, on sale from Nov. 5. In the issue she opens up about playing the late British prime minister on season 4 of Netflix’s “The Crown”.

RELATED: Gillian Anderson Is ‘Excited’ To Play The ‘Undoubtedly Formidable’ Margaret Thatcher In ‘The Crown’

“I had to get to a point where it’s nothing to do with my opinions of her policies, of her actions,” she says. “It is only about her as a human being and her motivation as a politician and as a mother.”

Gillian Anderson. Photo: Harper’s Bazaar/Richard Phibbs

Anderson also talks about how she managed working with her real-life partner Peter Morgan, who is also the creator and writer of the show.

“For our own sanity, and actually for the benefit of the relationship, we had very clear boundaries,” she explains. “I am not going to comment on the script, but you are not allowed to comment on the performance!’

Talking about her process of getting into and out of character, Anderson says, “I’m pretty good at compartmentalizing in my life, period. I think I learnt that quite young, being a young mother, in a really intense TV series where it was either full on on-set, or I was in my trailer having to shut the door and no longer be that person but be Mum.”

RELATED: Gillian Anderson Initially Threw Out The ‘Sex Education’ Script: ‘It Was Too On The Nose’

Gillian Anderson. Photo: Harper’s Bazaar/Richard Phibbs

She also shares why she generally doesn’t comment publicly on political issues.

“I feel like I have an opportunity as somebody in the public eye to draw attention to things, but I don’t comment, I don’t offer my opinion on social media on a regular basis, because it’s not my world,” Anderson says. “I’m an actor, I’m not a politician, I’m not a social worker.”

Anderson was also recently celebrated for her career on the stage and screen at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2020, in partnership with Armani Beauty.