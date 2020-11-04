Tori Spelling Defends Brian Austin Green As One Of ‘The Best Parents’ After His Ex Megan Fox Slams Him For Publicly Sharing Photo Of Their Son

Tori Spelling has nothing but praise for her former “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Brian Austin Green and his parenting skills.

Green’s estranged wife Megan Fox slammed the actor on Sunday for sharing a snap of their son Journey on Instagram.

Not mentioning the recent drama, Spelling shared a throwback snap of herself and Green with Jennie Garth, taken on the set of 2019’s “BH90210” revival. She called the pair “the best parents” she knows.

The actress wrote, “Grateful to be filming and creating new characters and stories but there’s nothing like home. When I think of my home it’s my OG zip code. My 90210 family. My heart lies with all of brothers and sisters but specifically @jenniegarth and @brianaustingreen.”

Adding, “We really grew up together. Just a silly bunch of teenagers. Jen and I used to giggle so hard in each other’s faces we would snort and cry and fall to the ground. Finish each other’s sentences snd still do. Bri would ‘pull my pigtails’ on set and till this day can still ‘push my buttons’ in the best of ways bc he knows me so well.”

Spelling shares sons Liam, 13, Finn, 8, and Beau, 3, and daughters Stella, 12, and Hattie, 9, with husband Dean McDermott.

Garth, on the other hand, shares daughters Luca, 23, Lola, 17, and Fiona, 14, with ex-husband Peter Facinelli, while Green is the father of sons Kassius, 18, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

The actor shares his eldest son with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil and his three younger kids with Fox, who is now dating Machine Gun Kelly.

“We were just kids. But standing by these two for decades I’ve watched them both grow into such amazing humans. We are all parents now,” Spelling went on. “Honour to consider them my friends and brother and sister on this journey in life. I love you both. I always have. Always will!”

Green has since replaced the Halloween post Fox was talking about with one of himself, with their son cropped out.

Fox’s comment included, “Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in. I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media.”

“I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year,” she continued.