Gap Responds To Celeb Backlash After Tweeting Red And Blue Sweatshirt Calling For Togetherness Amid Ongoing U.S. Election Results

Chrissy Teigen, Kat Dennings and more celebs clap back at the Gap’s recent U.S. election-related tweet.

Amid the ongoing election results, with a currently undetermined winner, the clothing company shared a now-deleted photo of a half blue and half red sweatshirt to Twitter.

“The one thing we know is that together, we can move forward,” Gap tweeted with the image. The tweet has since been deleted.

Photo: Twitter/TheGap

The post was quickly met with backlash from celebrities as the country awaits the election results.

Teigen shared her response, writing, “We can just walk sideways depending on the city we’re in.”

Dennings joked, “Instead of blue and red let’s do pink and mint green,” referring to the ongoing confusion regarding a pair of Nike sneakers, via Billie Eilish.

Is this Kanye’s doing? He signed a 10 year deal with Gap earlier this year https://t.co/Mcq8QHjFcI — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 4, 2020

Following the backlash, Gap gave the following statement to ET Canada: “From the start we have been a brand that bridges the gap between individuals, cultures and generations. The intention of our social media post, that featured a red and blue hoodie, was to show the power of unity. It was just too soon for this message. We remain optimistic that our country will come together to drive positive change for all.”