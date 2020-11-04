Christopher Nolan Is ‘Thrilled’ By ‘Tenet’ Box Office Numbers During Pandemic

“Tenet” has grossed nearly $350 million at the global box office and that’s just fine by Christopher Nolan.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the director talks about the theatrical release of his blockbuster during the pandemic.

“Warner Bros. released ‘Tenet’, and I’m thrilled that it has made almost $350 million,” he said.

“But I am worried that the studios are drawing the wrong conclusions from our release — that rather than looking at where the film has worked well and how that can provide them with much needed revenue,” he continued. “They’re looking at where it hasn’t lived up to pre-COVID expectations and will start using that as an excuse to make exhibition take all the losses from the pandemic instead of getting in the game and adapting — or rebuilding our business, in other words.”

Nolan added, “Long term, moviegoing is a part of life, like restaurants and everything else. But right now, everybody has to adapt to a new reality.”

In the wake of the release of “Tenet”, studios moved many of their tentpole films off the 2020 calendar into next year, including “No Time to Die”, “Dune” and “West Side Story”.