Charlize Theron, Tegan And Sara And More Stars Congratulate Sarah McBride As She Becomes First-Ever Transgender State Senator

Democrat Sarah McBride made history during Tuesday’s U.S. election night.

McBride, 30, won a Delaware State Senate seat, making her the first transgender state senator and highest-ranking openly trans politician in the country.

She’s spent years advocating for LGBTQ+ rights with organizations such as the Human Rights Campaign.

In her campaign to become a senator, McBride focused on reducing costs for the healthcare industry and strengthening public schools among other things, Sky News reports.

Celebrities sent McBride praise online, including Tegan and Sara, Charlize Theron and Gia Gunn.

RELATED: Stephen Colbert Mocks Donald Trump During Election Night Special: ‘I’m Exhausted From The Past Four Years’

See some of the reaction below:

We are all a mess of anxiety right now but at least we can celebrate this incredible news 🙌🏻 https://t.co/MlUMCnXfEF — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) November 4, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS @SarahEMcBride on your historic win last night! WELL DESERVED! ❤️🌈 https://t.co/9ZfK0rSJsO — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) November 4, 2020

Some remarkable firsts in last nights elections. These are things to celebrate. More of this. MORE MORE MORE. Change the system. https://t.co/T1SPESpyOD — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) November 4, 2020

So proud of you @SarahEMcBride ! The first trans state Senator! So proud of you Delaware💚💙💚💙 — Peppermint (@Peppermint247) November 4, 2020

say hello to your first transgender state senator !!! @SarahEMcBride 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ODKAUvNuWr — Gia Gunn (@GiaGunn) November 4, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS! ❤️ — Jessie Paege 🎃 (@jessiepaege) November 4, 2020

Congrats Senator McBride ❤️ this got me all the way together. The first trans senator ever. @SarahEMcBride ✊ https://t.co/kGFrgqD2oP — Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) November 4, 2020

congratulations, senator! you make us all proud. — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) November 4, 2020

OMG SARAH!!!!!!!! Ahhhhhh IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!! 🤗🤗🤗 RT @SarahEMcBride: We did it. We won the general election. Thank you, thank you, thank you. — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) November 4, 2020

McBride’s victory comes as she spoke to Refinery29 about a possible Joe Biden presidency.

She said of her fellow Delawarean: “With Joe Biden, what you see is what you get. He’s as decent, kind, and compassionate behind closed doors as he is in public.”

“I’ve seen the tears in his eyes when he talks about violence against transgender women, I’ve heard the passion in his voice when he speaks on the need to pass the Equality Act, and I’ve seen his big heart first-hand when he, Jill, Beau, Ashley, and the rest of the Biden family embraced me after my coming out without skipping a beat,” McBride added.

RELATED: Donald Trump’s False Election Claims And ‘Poles’ Typo Get Reaction From Celebs

Concluding, “What separates good leaders from petty and ineffective leaders is being willing to listen, willing to grow, willing to admit when they are wrong, and willing to use their empathy and compassion to bring people along with them, and that is what Joe Biden has done on LGBTQ equality. That’s what he’s done on a number of issues — and that’s one of the reasons I’m proud to support him.”