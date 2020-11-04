Russell Wilson Says He Spends $1 Million A Year To Keep His Body In Shape

Russell Wilson’s fit physique doesn’t come cheap.

The 31-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback, who is currently the NFL’s highest-paid player, says he spends about “$1 million, if not more” per year to keep his body intact.

Wilson broke down some of his fitness expenses during an interview with the “Bill Simmons Podcast“. “I have a whole performance team,” the football star said when asked if it was hard to stay in shape during the global pandemic amid uncertainty over whether or not the 2020 NFL season would be cancelled.

“I have a full-time trainer that travels with me everywhere [and] works with [my wife] Ciara too,” Wilson continued. “I have a full-time [physical therapist]. I have a full-time mobile person that’s working on me, making sure I’m moving the right way and everything else. I have a full-time massage person, [and] two chefs.”

“I’ve been doing it for five, six years now,” Wilson added, before revealing that he has two hyperbaric oxygen chambers. “I got a little bit of everything.”

Between NFL games, practice, workouts, and treatments, the father of three estimates that he does some form of bodywork at least 363 days of the year, excluding Thanksgiving or Christmas, “depending on the circumstances.”

“I’m trying to play until I’m 45 at least,” he confessed. “So for me, my mentality is that I’m gonna leave it all on the field and do everything I can to take care of myself. That’s such a critical thing because if I feel good, I’m going to play good.”

Wilson and Ciara, share a love for fitness and healthy eating. In September, the “Level Up” singer became a global ambassador for WW (formerly Weight Watchers) to help shed the 65 pregnancy pounds that she gained during her pregnancy with infant son Win.

“After recently having my third child my life is more hectic than ever, and I know that I have to care for myself first, so that I can take care of everyone else,” Ciara, 35, said in a statement announcing the collaboration. “I’m committed to setting a positive example for my children and to me, that means still eating the foods I love while making healthier choices. I’m just getting started, but I’m determined and I feel great!”

