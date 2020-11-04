LeBron James Asks Twitter For Help Finding A Family Member’s Murderer: We ‘Need Answers’

By Aynslee Darmon.

LeBron James. Photo: CPImages
LeBron James. Photo: CPImages

LeBron James is calling for #Justice4EricaWeems.

The basketball pro, 35, took to Twitter on Wednesday asking the social media site and his hometown of Akron, Ohio to help find the murderer of a close family member.

“AKRON OHIO! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home,” he revealed. “My brother’s family need answers to why and by whom.”

He added, “My city, I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems❤️💔”

Following James’ tweet, Twitter flooded with support.

“How terrible! My heartfelt sympathy and condolences #Justice4EricaWeems #Ohio,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I’ve seen the power of the internet please help their family #Justice4EricaWeems.”

See the other reaction:

