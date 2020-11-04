Ricky Martin Wants To Act More: ‘I Am Selective Because It’s Not Something To Be Prostituted’

Ricky Martin has had the acting bug for a long time.

Martin is primarily known as an international music superstar; however, his turn as an actor in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” earned him a Primetime Emmys nomination. Speaking with Marc Malkin of “The Big Ticket” podcast, Martin expressed his deep admiration for the art of acting.

“I want to act. The first time I was in front of a camera as an actor, I was 15-years-old and I was bitten by the bug immediately,” he shared. “I said, ‘I’m not going to sing ever again. I’m going to move to New York and go to Tisch School of the Arts, and I’m going to be an actor.’ I was accepted, and then I went to Mexico on vacation, and they gave me a role in this musical play.”

“I never went back to New York. I stayed in Mexico, and it was evident that music needed to be a part of my life,” Martin continued. “I have mad respect for actors. I have mad respect for the career. I am learning. I am studying. I have professors with me. I am selective because it’s not something to be prostituted.”

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer also touched on how his anxiety about COVID-19 has evolved over the course of 2020.

“The beginning was a mess because I was super anxious,” Martin admitted. “They were telling us no more performing. But now I see the light at the end of the tunnel, and I don’t see a train coming at me.”