Garrett Hedlund Arrested For DUI Earlier This Year, Rep Confirms He ‘Immediately Sought Treatment’

MADRID, SPAIN - 2019/03/06: US actor Garrett Hedlund poses as he arrives for the premiere of 'Triple Frontier' at Callao Cinema in Madrid. (Photo by Jorge Sanz/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Following his arrest for a DUI in February this year, Garrett Hedlund’s rep says he “sought treatment” right after.

PageSix was the first to report the news, after obtaining Los Angeles County Superior Court documents, the “Iron” actor, 36, was arrested and charged with two DUI offences in early 2020.

UsWeekly reports that Hedlund had a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit at the time of the incident.

Hedlund was arraigned the same month and was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

RELATED: Emma Roberts Confirms She’s Expecting A Baby Boy With Garrett Hedlund, Cradles Her Bump In Adorable Photos

A rep for the star confirmed the news to ET Canada, sharing this statement: “When the incident occurred, Garrett immediately sought treatment which was successful. Today, he is in a solid and great place.”

Hedlund was sentenced to a 36-month probation and three days of community service for one of the counts. He was also required to enroll and complete a nine-month first-offender alcohol and drug education and counselling program. The second charge was dropped.

The news comes just months after Hedlund and his longtime girlfriend, Emma Roberts, revealed they are expecting their first child, a baby boy.

RELATED: Emma Roberts Is Reportedly Expecting Her First Baby With Garrett Hedlund

Hedlund will appear in court on Nov. 25 for a restitution hearing.