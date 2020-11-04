Lil Wayne Touches On Breakup: ‘I Am An Eternal Fire And Burning Love’

Lil Wayne’s girlfriend could not handle the heat, according to the “Make It Rain” rapper.

Wayne seemingly acknowledged his split from fashion model Denise Bidot in a tweet on Wednesday. He suggested Bidot could not handle the “eternal fire” of being in an intimate relationship with him.

RELATED: John Legend Calls Out Lil Wayne For Supporting Donald Trump

I live the way I love and love the way I live. I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 4, 2020

“I live the way I love and love the way I live,” Wayne wrote. “I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love.”

“You’re sweating,” the five-time Grammy-winner concluded. “Sincerely, the fireman.”

RELATED: Twitter Fires Back After Lil Wayne Endorses Trump’s ‘Platinum Plan’

Bidot confirmed the split on Tuesday, posting, “Sometimes love just isn’t enough.”

A source told Love B. Scott that Wayne’s photo-op and support for U.S. President Donald Trump was a significant deal-breaker for Bidot.