Kim Kardashian Hilariously Drills Nephew Reign Disick For Compliments About Her Age

Kim Kardashian is having fun fishing for compliments from her nephew Reign Disick.

In a sweet video shared to her Instagram story, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 40, filmed sister Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s youngest child, 5, telling his aunt she looks 26-yeas-old.

Loving the sweet compliment, Kardashian drilled the youngster for more.

“Kiki, are you 26?” he asked at the beginning of the clip. “You look like you’re 26.”

But when the reality TV star asked Reign if she looked her true age of 40, Reign said she did.

“I thought you said I look 26,” she argued. “You brought up the 25 and 26 thing — not me… I had to tell you.”

But soon enough, Reign was over the conversation when Kardashian’s son Saint, 4, entered the picture with some juice.

The sweet video comes just days after Kardashian received major backlash for her extravagant island getaway with friends and family amid the coronavirus pandemic for her milestone birthday.