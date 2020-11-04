Anderson Cooper’s Hilarious Mispronunciation Of ‘Twitter’ Provides Much-Needed Laughs

Anderson Cooper brought some much-needed levity to CNN’s coverage of the U.S. presidential election — albeit inadvertently.

While reporting live, Anderson was discussing President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud when he intended to say Trump was “making false statements on Twitter.”

Instead, Cooper accidentally mispronounced the first syllable in “Twitter” with a rhyming colloquialism for a part of the female anatomy.

Cooper’s on-air gaffe did not go unnoticed, and quickly hit the social media platform he had meant to say.

Lol, Anderson Cooper just accidentally called Twitter “Clitter” pic.twitter.com/rGN8SVVDwI — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 4, 2020

As expected, Cooper’s goof brought out everyone’s inner Beavis & Butt-head; check out a sampling of responses, including one from Glee‘s Kevin McHale.

Thank you Anderson, “clitter” is what I needed today. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) November 4, 2020

Yo Anderson Cooper just said “Clitter” pic.twitter.com/4TMKhyWPVX — Jake W. Goldman (@JakeWGoldman) November 4, 2020

Anderson Cooper just called twitter “clitter” and I cannot. — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) November 4, 2020

i literally almost fell over twice today because of how sleep deprived i am lol and then anderson calling twitter 'clitter' damn i feel you and i can't stop laughing — sem (@dempseymachtx) November 4, 2020

Anderson cooper accidentally calling Twitter CLITter has provided me the will to live for today — izzy (@izzzzzzzzb) November 4, 2020

Anderson Cooper just tried to say Trump was "making claims on Twitter," and accidentally said "clitter,' and I chuckled like a 7 year old. — Joe Parello (@HerewegoJoe) November 4, 2020

CLITTER 💀 LMAOOOO THANK U ANDERSON COOPER WE ALL NEEEDED THAT — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) November 4, 2020

From this day forward…we use Clitter. Nothing else 😆🤣 https://t.co/uiSJdF4z2z — Jon Ruiz (@J_Ruiz20) November 4, 2020