Anderson Cooper’s Hilarious Mispronunciation Of ‘Twitter’ Provides Much-Needed Laughs

By Brent Furdyk.

Anderson Cooper brought some much-needed levity to CNN’s coverage of the U.S. presidential election — albeit inadvertently.

While reporting live, Anderson was discussing President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud when he intended to say Trump was “making false statements on Twitter.”

Instead, Cooper accidentally mispronounced the first syllable in “Twitter” with a rhyming colloquialism for a part of the female anatomy.

Cooper’s on-air gaffe did not go unnoticed, and quickly hit the social media platform he had meant to say.

As expected, Cooper’s goof brought out everyone’s inner Beavis & Butt-head; check out a sampling of responses, including one from Glee‘s Kevin McHale.

