Rick Astley Makes The Ultimate ‘RickTok’ Debut On TikTok

Rick Astley is making a splash on TikTok.

The “Never Gonna Give You Up” singer, 54, made his debut on the platform, dubbed “RickTok”, this week and it’s going viral.

Astley’s video itself was simple, as it just showed him dancing to his number one 1987 hit from his living room, but it earned a lot of love.

The short clip earned 2.6 million likes and over 140,000 comments and has been shared more than 150,000 times.

“Still not giving you up. Welcome to RickTok!” Astley captioned his debut. “#BackToTheMusic #GetYourCoat #RickTok.”

After his TikTok blow-up, Astley took on the “Stuttin'” challenge.

Looks like Astley could be the next viral TikTok star.