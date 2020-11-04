Prince William Honours First Responders At Virtual Spirit Of Fire Awards

Prince Williams is shining the spotlight on the toll that the pandemic is taking on first responders.

On Wednesday, the Duke of Cambridge introduced the 2020 virtual edition of the Spirit of Fire Awards, an annual initiative of Britain’s Fire Fighters Charity.

In addition, the prince also presented the Special Recognition Award for Excellence in the Field of Mental Health.

We are honoured to announce that HRH The Duke of Cambridge will introduce tonight’s Spirit of Fire 2020 Awards and present the Special Recognition Award for Excellence in the Field of Mental Health. Watch from 7pm here: https://t.co/I5eMe45Nks pic.twitter.com/u4ZKEJWUtM — The Fire Fighters Charity (@firefighters999) November 4, 2020

In his remarks, William pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has "presented a unique challenge for all emergency responders," and that also includes their mental health.