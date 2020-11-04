Prince William Honours First Responders At Virtual Spirit Of Fire Awards

Prince Williams is shining the spotlight on the toll that the pandemic is taking on first responders.
On Wednesday, the Duke of Cambridge introduced the 2020 virtual edition of the Spirit of Fire Awards, an annual initiative of Britain’s Fire Fighters Charity.
In addition, the prince also presented the Special Recognition Award for Excellence in the Field of Mental Health.
We are honoured to announce that HRH The Duke of Cambridge will introduce tonight’s Spirit of Fire 2020 Awards and present the Special Recognition Award for Excellence in the Field of Mental Health.
In his remarks, William pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has “presented a unique challenge for all emergency responders,” and that also includes their mental health.
“[They] have had to adapt to new ways of working whilst continuing to save lives and help those in need, day-in-day-out. This is what makes the achievements that we are celebrating tonight all the more extraordinary,” he said.
“It is more important than ever that those on the frontline know where they can turn to for support,” he continued. “The work of the Fire Fighters Charity, and all of the organizations who support our blue light services, is central to ensuring the longterm health and wellbeing of our emergency responders.”
Other celebrities presenting awards included “The Crown” actor Jason Watkins, comedians Simon Day and Adam Hills, actress Julie Walters, Queen guitarist Brian May and “Good Omens” star Michael Sheen.
The entire presentation can be viewed in the video above.