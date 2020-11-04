Prince Charles Plays Coy About His Sense Of Style In Rare Interview With British Vogue

Prince Charles is opening up about his sense of style.

In a rare interview with British Vogue, the Prince Of Wales played coy about being dubbed a fashion icon.

“I thought I was like a stopped clock – I’m right twice every 24 hours. But… I’m very glad you think it has style,” he says. “I’m lucky because I can find marvellous people who are brilliant makers of the things that I appreciate, and because of that, I try to keep them going for longer.”

Speaking with editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, the royal addressed the importance of sustainable fashion. Charles’ daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, has also spoken out about the cause.

“I happen to be one of those people who’d get shoes – or any item of clothing – repaired if I can, rather than just throw it away. And that’s why I think, from an economic point of view, there are huge opportunities for people to set up small businesses involved with repair, maintenance and reuse,” Charles, 71, explained.

Adding, “When I was a child, we used to take our shoes down to the cobbler in Scotland and would watch with fascination as he ripped the soles off and then put new soles on.”

Charles also addressed his foundation, The Modern Artisan Project, and its training program giving students the chance to launch a fashion collection with commercially viable sustainability at its core.

“The British fashion textile sector is of enormous importance. But the trouble is, it requires constant investment in young people and in the development of real skills,” he says. “And a lot of the students we train here are snapped up by local firms – the ones that are left in the textile sector. But it seems to me there are huge opportunities, particularly now, within the whole sustainable fashion sector, to counter this extraordinary trend of throw-away clothing – or throw away everything, frankly.”

Charles’ issue of British Vogue hits newsstands on Nov. 6.