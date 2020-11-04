Ariana Grande Slams TikTok Influencers For Ignoring Pandemic Lockdowns, Dixie D’Amelio Admits ‘She’s Right’

Ariana Grande has no patience for those who flout social distancing guidelines in the midst of a deadly pandemic, especially when they’re Tik Tok stars with millions of impressionable young fans.

During a virtual interview with “The Zach Sang Show” (below), the “thank u, next” singer called out the group of TikTokers who have turned cowboy-themed Sunset Strip steakhouse Saddle Ranch into their de facto hangout.

“Couldn’t we have stayed at home just a few more weeks, like all the other countries that are fine and better than we are?” asked Grande.

“Did we all need to go to f**king Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn’t wait for the deathly pandemic to pass?” she continued.

“Did we all need to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad? We all needed that Instagram post that badly?” Grande added.

Tik Tok personality Dixie D’Amelio was asked to share her thoughts on Grande’s comments, and admitted she kind of agreed.

“I don’t really know what to think,” she said.

“I mean, she’s right. She’s right yeah,” D’Amelio added. “She’s a queen. I love her.”