‘The Masked Dancer’: Meet The First Round Of Costumes In New Promo!

If you can’t get enough of the bizarre guessing game mystery that is “The Masked Singer”, Fox has you covered! Fans are going to be getting a lot more costumed craziness with the upcoming debut season of “The Masked Dancer”, and the first promo just dropped!

This first look at Fox’s new wonderfully wacky series gives the world a look at some of the season’s first elaborate costumes — and the show’s eclectic panel of judges!

It looks like the same care, consideration and flair for the fantastical is being given to unique designs of “The Masked Dancer” as we’ve seen on “The Masked Singer”. And in this first-look, we get some brief, fleeting glimpses at The Tulip, The Exotic Bird, The Zebra, The Cricket, The Sloth and The Cotton Candy!

And this time around, fans won’t be judging the celeb contestant’s vocals skills but rather their fancy footwork, grace and — apparently — aerialist skills!

Are you ready to meet our masked dancers? Here's your first look! 🎭 The brand-new guessing game begins when #TheMaskedDancer premieres December 2020! pic.twitter.com/OLkkIDSoHL — The Masked Dancer (@MaskedDancerFOX) November 4, 2020

As was recently revealed, the comedically incomparable Craig Robinson is set to host the psychedelic series, and a whole new slate of famous faces has been tapped to serve as the show’s panel of celebrity detectives. Well, mostly a new slate!

“Masked Singer” panelist Ken Jeong will be pulling double duty (triple, if you count his gig hosting Fox’s “I Can See Your Voice), and will be joined by seasoned dancer Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale!

“The Masked Dancer” premieres sometime this December on Fox!

The first promo for the upcoming series will debut during Wednesday’s new episode of “The Masked Singer”, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Check out the video below for more on this crazier-than-ever fourth season of the hit series.

