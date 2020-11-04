‘Hamilton’, ‘Borat 2’ Top List Of 2020’s Most-Watched SVOD Movies

By Brent Furdyk.

Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video

The Disney+ presentation of “Hamilton” is the most-watched subscription video on demand (SVOD) title of 2020, with Amazon Prime Video’s “Borat 2” close behind in second place.

That’s the finding of new data provided to Variety by ScreenEngine/ASI, which surveyed 1,200 U.S. video viewers age 13-64 weekly on which titles they’ve been in the seven days following their release.

According to Variety, the pandemic-necessitated model of releasing films on subscription streaming services appears to be outpacing the premium video on demand (PVOD).

RELATED: ‘Trolls: World Tour’ Stars Want Backend Pay After Direct-To-VOD Release

In fact, “Mulan” is the only PVOD title to appear in the top-30 list of most-watched films to stream on subscription services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, etc.

As Variety points out, big-budget event films such as “Mulan” can do well as PVOD releases, but that’s proven not to be the case for more run-of-the-mill movies, with movie viewers far less inclined to shell out $20-$30 for anything other than perceived blockbuster.

Here are the top 30 most-watched SVOD titles of the year.

1 Hamilton: The Movie 3 July 2020 Disney+
2 Borat 2: Subsequent Moviefilm 23 October 2020 Prime Video
3 My Spy 26 June 2020 Prime Video
4 Extraction 24 April 2020 Netflix
5 Phineas & Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe 28 August 2020 Disney+
6 Mulan* 4 September 2020 Disney+
7 The Old Guard 10 July 2020 Netflix
8 The Trial of the Chicago 7 16 October 2020 Netflix
9 Roald Dahl’s The Witches (2020) 22 October 2020 HBO Max
10 The Lovebirds 22 May 2020 Netflix
11 Rebecca 21 October 2020 Netflix
12 Project Power 14 August 2020 Netflix
13 Enola Holmes 23 September 2020 Netflix
14 Black is King 31 July 2020 Disney+
15 Madea’s Farewell Play 27 August 2020 Prime Video
16 Da 5 Bloods 12 June 2020 Netflix
17 Bad Hair 23 October 2020 Hulu
18 Artemis Fowl 12 June 2020 Disney+
19 Lost Girls 13 March 2020 Netflix
20 An American Pickle 6 August 2020 HBO Max
21 Spenser Confidential 6 March 2020 Netflix
22 The Devil All The Time 16 September 2020 Netflix
23 Stargirl 13 March 2020 Disney+
24 Greyhound 10 July 2020 Apple TV+
25 Holidate 28 October 2020 Netflix
26 Palm Springs 10 July 2020 Hulu
27 The One And Only Ivan 21 August 2020 Disney+
28 Clouds 16 October 2020 Disney+
29 Blow the Man Down 20 March 2020 Prime Video
30 The Sleepover 21 August 2020 Netflix

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP