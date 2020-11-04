‘Hamilton’, ‘Borat 2’ Top List Of 2020’s Most-Watched SVOD Movies

The Disney+ presentation of “Hamilton” is the most-watched subscription video on demand (SVOD) title of 2020, with Amazon Prime Video’s “Borat 2” close behind in second place.
That’s the finding of new data provided to Variety by ScreenEngine/ASI, which surveyed 1,200 U.S. video viewers age 13-64 weekly on which titles they’ve been in the seven days following their release.
According to Variety, the pandemic-necessitated model of releasing films on subscription streaming services appears to be outpacing the premium video on demand (PVOD).
In fact, “Mulan” is the only PVOD title to appear in the top-30 list of most-watched films to stream on subscription services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, etc.
As Variety points out, big-budget event films such as “Mulan” can do well as PVOD releases, but that’s proven not to be the case for more run-of-the-mill movies, with movie viewers far less inclined to shell out $20-$30 for anything other than perceived blockbuster.
Here are the top 30 most-watched SVOD titles of the year.
|1
|Hamilton: The Movie
|3 July 2020
|Disney+
|2
|Borat 2: Subsequent Moviefilm
|23 October 2020
|Prime Video
|3
|My Spy
|26 June 2020
|Prime Video
|4
|Extraction
|24 April 2020
|Netflix
|5
|Phineas & Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
|28 August 2020
|Disney+
|6
|Mulan*
|4 September 2020
|Disney+
|7
|The Old Guard
|10 July 2020
|Netflix
|8
|The Trial of the Chicago 7
|16 October 2020
|Netflix
|9
|Roald Dahl’s The Witches (2020)
|22 October 2020
|HBO Max
|10
|The Lovebirds
|22 May 2020
|Netflix
|11
|Rebecca
|21 October 2020
|Netflix
|12
|Project Power
|14 August 2020
|Netflix
|13
|Enola Holmes
|23 September 2020
|Netflix
|14
|Black is King
|31 July 2020
|Disney+
|15
|Madea’s Farewell Play
|27 August 2020
|Prime Video
|16
|Da 5 Bloods
|12 June 2020
|Netflix
|17
|Bad Hair
|23 October 2020
|Hulu
|18
|Artemis Fowl
|12 June 2020
|Disney+
|19
|Lost Girls
|13 March 2020
|Netflix
|20
|An American Pickle
|6 August 2020
|HBO Max
|21
|Spenser Confidential
|6 March 2020
|Netflix
|22
|The Devil All The Time
|16 September 2020
|Netflix
|23
|Stargirl
|13 March 2020
|Disney+
|24
|Greyhound
|10 July 2020
|Apple TV+
|25
|Holidate
|28 October 2020
|Netflix
|26
|Palm Springs
|10 July 2020
|Hulu
|27
|The One And Only Ivan
|21 August 2020
|Disney+
|28
|Clouds
|16 October 2020
|Disney+
|29
|Blow the Man Down
|20 March 2020
|Prime Video
|30
|The Sleepover
|21 August 2020
|Netflix