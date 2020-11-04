‘Hamilton’, ‘Borat 2’ Top List Of 2020’s Most-Watched SVOD Movies

The Disney+ presentation of “Hamilton” is the most-watched subscription video on demand (SVOD) title of 2020, with Amazon Prime Video’s “Borat 2” close behind in second place.

That’s the finding of new data provided to Variety by ScreenEngine/ASI, which surveyed 1,200 U.S. video viewers age 13-64 weekly on which titles they’ve been in the seven days following their release.

According to Variety, the pandemic-necessitated model of releasing films on subscription streaming services appears to be outpacing the premium video on demand (PVOD).

In fact, “Mulan” is the only PVOD title to appear in the top-30 list of most-watched films to stream on subscription services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, etc.

As Variety points out, big-budget event films such as “Mulan” can do well as PVOD releases, but that’s proven not to be the case for more run-of-the-mill movies, with movie viewers far less inclined to shell out $20-$30 for anything other than perceived blockbuster.

Here are the top 30 most-watched SVOD titles of the year.