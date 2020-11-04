Amanda Knox Fires Back At ‘Pathetic’ Piers Morgan For Calling Her ‘A Disgusting Piece Of Work’

Amanda Knox made headlines for spending four years in an Italian prison for a murder she never committed, accused and convicted for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher while she was studying abroad.

Knox was subsequently released when new evidence emerged proving the murder was committed was Rudy Guede.

On Wednesday, Knox tweeted a joke about the still-undecided presidential election, joking about her four years behind bars.

“Whatever happens, the next four years can’t be as bad as that four-year study abroad I did in Italy, right?”

Knox was hit with backlash for what many perceived to be her insensitivity about Kercher’s murder.

Among those who commented on Knox’s tweet was “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan, who replied, “I can think of a 21-year-old British girl named Meredith Kercher who had a far worse time than you in Italy. Remember her? How dare you make a joke of it… you disgusting piece of work.”

I can think of a 21-year-old British girl named Meredith Kercher who had a far worse time than you in Italy. Remember her?

Knox hit back, writing, “Occasionally I joke about my wrongful conviction & imprisonment in Italy. I’m allowed to joke about my own trauma. I didn’t joke about the Kercher’s. I didn’t kill Meredith. Rudy Guede did, & you know it. Stop exploiting Meredith’s name to victim blame me. You’re pathetic.”

Morgan responded, letting her know that he had worked with Kercher’s father, and blasted Knox for her “lies about that night & cynical commercial exploitation of if ever since are both suspicious & repellant.”

Added Morgan: “You’re many things but ‘victim’ isn’t one of them.”